Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases for July 20

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are scheduled for Tuesday, July 20, at 10:00 a .m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Carl Heidkamp, 625 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Codes 302.1, Exterior Sanitation; 302.7, Accessory Structure.

• Joy Brice, 313 Jacob Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Codes 302.1, Exterior Sanitation; 302.7, Accessory Structure.

• Frank Sciuilli, 224 Stamm Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.7, Accessory Structure.

• VB One LLC, 158 Ormsby Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth.

• VB One LLC, 636 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth.

• SFR 3 LLC, 124 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Codes 302.1, Exterior Sanitation; 302.4, Overgrowth.

• Robert Mandato, 529 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth.

• Legacy Ventures Group, 603 Transverse Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth.

• Jason Gmuer, 656 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth.

• Cortez McClendon, 451 Hays Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth.

• Thomas Self, 198 Ormsby Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth.

• Thomas Self, 200 Ormsby Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 209-4(G), Trash Storage.

All Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.