County police seek help in identifying suspects in Mt. Oliver shooting

Allegheny County police are asking for help in identifying suspects in a May 19 shooting along Brownsville Road in Mt. Oliver.

Allegheny County detectives are asking for the public's help to identify suspects in a shooting on Brownsville Road in Mt. Oliver on May 19 at 12:12 a.m. Mt. Oliver Police first responded to the 500 block of Brownsville Road for a report of three males shot. One of the victims, 29-year-old Robert Johnson, died at the scene.

Detectives from the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit initiated an investigation into the Homicide. Detectives obtained video of the suspects just prior to the shooting and are requesting the public's help in identifying the suspects.

In the video, one suspect is wearing blue jeans with a grey, red and navy blocked hoodie sweatshirt and black sneakers. The second suspect is wearing blue jeans with a black sweatshirt with white lettering across the chest and black and gold sneakers.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477); callers can remain anonymous. The department can also be reached via its social media sites.