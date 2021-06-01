Speed humps coming to Merrimac

The City of Pittsburgh’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure (DOMI) will install traffic calming measures on Merrimac Street from Grandview Avenue to Woodruff Street in Mount Washington.

Data collected during the spring indicated that 82 percent of vehicles traveling on Merrimac Street exceed the posted speed limit of 25 mph, with an 85th percentile speed of 35 mph. Coupled with a long crash history, this rate of speeding indicated a strong need for a traffic calming intervention.

The project will include the construction of four speed humps on Merrimac Street. Permanent signage and pavement markings will be installed to alert motorists of approaching speed humps.

Speed humps are midblock traffic calming devices that raise the entire wheelbase of a vehicle to reduce its speed.

Work is tentatively expected to begin this week and is expected to last two days, weather permitting. Hours of construction will be Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Merrimac Street will be closed to traffic during these hours, and temporary no parking signage will be posted at each speed hump location. Flaggers will be stationed at each intersection in order to allow local traffic access to and from their residences.