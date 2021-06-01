Fresh Fridays free produce distribution will be on June 11

Fresh Fridays on the Hilltop, the free produce distribution through the Hilltop Alliance, will continue with a distribution on June 11.

The Fresh Fridays on the Hilltop, the Hilltop Alliance's free produce distribution, will again pass out pre-boxed food on Friday, June 11 on Allen Street at the St. John Vianney Church parking lot in Allentown.

Do to COVID-19, the distribution went from a "shopper" style where people were able to pick and choose from the available produce to a Grab-N-Go model where people don't have to leave their cars and will have a box of fresh food along with another box of dairy products placed in their trunks.

The no-contact distribution allows both those picking up boxes of food and the staff and volunteers helping them to remain safe while distributing the boxes.

While supplies last, households are able to pick up two boxes of food totaling approximately 40 pounds; one with produce and one with dairy products while supplies last. People will be able to pick up the boxes either by driving up and having them placed in their trunk or walking up and taking the boxes with them.

Those walking are strongly encouraged to bring a shopping cart or wagon to take their boxes home.

The distribution will take place at the St. John Vianney Church parking lot at the corner of Allen and Climax streets in Allentown, beginning at 3 p.m. and will go until all boxes are distributed. Those picking up the boxes, either walking or in a vehicle, will not be permitted in the parking lot

The distribution is part of the USDA's Corona Virus Farm Assistance Program through the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and is specifically for Hilltop residents. Households in the Zip Code areas of 15203, 15210, 15211 and Carrick residents in 15227 are welcome.

There is no requirement to preregister and there are no income guidelines, but only one set of boxes per car or household.

A safe and successful event is a primary concern. Those walking up to receive their boxes are required to wear masks and follow social distancing recommendations.

For more information, contact Julia McMahon at the Hilltop Alliance, 412-586-5807 ext. 9.

Fresh Fridays on the Hilltop is sponsored by the Hilltop Allince, Brashear Association, St. John Vianney Food Pantry and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank with support from PNC Bank, Dollar Bank, PA Dept. of Community & Economic Development and Birmingham Foundation.