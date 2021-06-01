Community Day returns to Baldwin Borough

Community Day, a family-friendly, community-oriented event, is returning to Borough of Baldwin on June 5 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Baldwin Borough Building.

Community Day begins with the Baldwin Mile, a race for youth up to age 14. Following the race, attendees will be treated to a day of food and fun featuring elected officials, crafters, log cabin tours, games and activities, and performances. Food trucks and adult beverages will also be available.

Parking is located at St. Albert’s grass lot, and a free shuttle will be running all day. The event will be complying with COVID-19 guidelines. Masks are encouraged.

Baldwin Borough’s 2021 Community Day participants include Mayor Depretis, Senator Brewster, Jessica Benham, Nick Pisciottano, 5 Buck Bling Boutique by Erica Tachoir, Above and Beyond Catering, Ash and Kris, Baldwineers, Baldwin Library, Baldwin Volunteer Firemen, Baldwin-Whitehall Soccer Association, Barnyard Petting Zoo, Bhuttaneese Community Association of Pittsburgh, BW FAB Lab,

Also, Churchview Farm, GBWAA, Gemini Dancers, Haus Band, Hot Metal Brass Band, Jordan Essentials, Judy Lee, Krazy Little Crafts, Matt the Sandwich Guy, Meg’s Chocolates, Nix Vogel American Legion Color Guards, Penn Brewery, Pittsburgh Smokehouse, Radiation, Roadrunner Hot Dogs, School of Rock, Skocik’s Plum Run Wine, Sweet Dave’s Laser Show, Tastefully Simple, Tumbling Dice, and Usborne Books and More.

For the most up-to-date information and a schedule of events, visit http://bit.ly/BBCD2021.