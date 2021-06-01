City to convert streetlights to LED

The City of Pittsburgh is seeking proposals to convert its 35,000 streetlights to LED, which will provide long-term savings, and reduce energy usage and light pollution.

The Office of Management and Budget has released a Request for Proposals from interested vendors to convert the streetlights over a three-year period starting in 2022. It is available on the City’s online contracting website Beacon, https://pittsburghpa.gov/beacon/bid-opportunities.html

The project will result in the conversion of the city’s existing 35,000 high pressure sodium (HPS) cobra head streetlights to LED. The city recognizes advances in lighting, communication, sensor, and other technologies have created fiscally prudent opportunities for local governments to improve public services, reduce long-term utility obligations, reduce energy consumption while advancing equity and sustainability goals through street lighting modernization projects. Respondents may elect to submit multiple options for innovative financing or phasing that would allow the city to leverage these opportunities.

RFP responses are due by July 8 and the contract is scheduled to be awarded in August.

More information on the Streetlight LED Conversion will be available in the coming months on Engage PGH.