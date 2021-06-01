City of Pittsburgh Safe Routes to School Program announces Youth Bike Safety Day on June 12

The City of Pittsburgh Department of Mobility and Infrastructure’s (DOMI) Safe Routes to School Program has announced a Youth Bike Safety event to provide children and families knowledge about bicycle safety as youth participate in activities this summer.

The event will be held on June 12, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bud Harris Cycling Track on Washington Boulevard.

“Our young people deserve to have safe and equitable ways to access their important places like school, summer activities and parks,” said Mayor William Peduto. “Thanks to Safe Routes to School and our community partners, our children will have the education and tools to get where they need to go safely.”

The Youth Bike Safety event will include safety demonstrations, helmet giveaways, bicycle activities and information about City of Pittsburgh and other youth summer programs. The event is being hosted by DOMI’s Safe Routes to School program in partnership with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Civil Affairs Unit, Department of Parks and Recreation, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Move Forward PGH, Bike PGH, Healthy Ride, Saving Icarus, UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh and Venture Outdoors.

DOMI’s Safe Routes to School program seeks to increase the number of students biking and walking to school and summer activities through education, encouragement and safety improvements to create healthy communities by providing safer walking, bicycling and riding routes to schools. They do this work by engaging with community members and organizations, educating school-aged children in safe walking and biking practices and providing engineering improvements around schools such as crosswalks, signage and sidewalks.