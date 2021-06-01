Allegheny County wave pools and spray parks will open starting June 5

Boyce Park Wave Pool, North Park Swimming Pool, Settlers Cabin Park Wave Pool, and South Park Wave Pool will open for the season on Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6. All pools will close the week of June 7 and then open, and remain open, starting Saturday, June 12.

Daily hours of operation are 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m., weather and conditions permitting. If a pool does not open by 2 p.m. due to inclement weather, it will remain closed for the remainder of the day. Concessions will also be open, offering drinks and pre-packaged snacks.

At South Park Wave Pool, concrete was replaced and new drain covers were installed along with other repairs, and the painting and caulking of the entire pool. Routine maintenance was also completed at the other three pools.

For additional information, visit www.alleghenycounty.us/pools or call the Boyce Park Wave Pool at 724-325-4667, North Park Swimming Pool at 724-935-1951, Settlers Cabin Park Wave Pool at 412-787-2668 or South Park Wave Pool at 412-831-0810.

The Deer Lakes Spray Park and Round Hill Spray Park will open for the season on Saturday, June 5. Spray parks are free and open daily, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., weather and conditions permitting.

During 2020, controls and the filtration systems were upgraded and the two large features replaced at both spray parks. The Round Hill spray park also had significant site improvements made, including artificial turf around the splash pad, benches, shade structures and a retaining wall.

Lifeguard positions are still available. Candidates must be at least 15 years old and have current lifeguard, first aid and CPR certifications. Lifeguard candidates must also successfully pass an aquatics test.

Prior to taking the aquatics test, all applicants must present a doctor’s certification form, employment application and permission to investigate form. No aquatics test will be given without the required documentation.

Candidate must also pass a background check and be willing to work the entire season, including flexible hours, weekends and holidays. Returning lifeguards in good standing and applicants ages 18 and older will be given first preference.

Starting pay for lifeguards is $14 an hour. Training and certification is available at no cost to the applicant.

For additional information about serving as an Allegheny County Lifeguard during the 2021 swimming season, visit www.alleghenycounty.us/lifegaurds.