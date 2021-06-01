Greater Pittsburgh Festival of Books give books to local children
June 1, 2021
Last week Greater Pittsburgh Festival of Books partnered with Reading is FUNdamental to distribute more than 1100 children's books to 31 locations across the city.
Through the help and generosity of Google Pittsburgh they were able to hand out books focused on STEM, books featuring a diversity of characters, classics, and even a few monster books.Â In South Pittsburgh, stops included: COTRAIC Rochelle, Hilltop CCC and Mt. Washington Children's Center.
