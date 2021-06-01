ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Greater Pittsburgh Festival of Books give books to local children

 
June 1, 2021

Readerella, the Pittsburgh Festival of Books Kid's mascot,Â  during some of the deliveries of 1100 children's books and was able to lead storytime in some of the centers.

Last week Greater Pittsburgh Festival of Books partnered with Reading is FUNdamental to distribute more than 1100 children's books to 31 locations across the city.

Through the help and generosity of Google Pittsburgh they were able to hand out books focused on STEM, books featuring a diversity of characters, classics, and even a few monster books.Â In South Pittsburgh, stops included: COTRAIC Rochelle, Hilltop CCC and Mt. Washington Children's Center.

 

