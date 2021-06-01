Health Department asks public to answer Community Health Survey

The Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) seeks public participation in its Community Health Assessment Survey supplement, which is designed to better understand the complex impacts 2020 had on community residents.

The survey is part of the ACHD’s 2021 Community Health Assessment, which when complete will serve as a living document of community health data to be used by local organizations and residents to support decision making, grant making, and health improvement strategies in Allegheny County. Survey results will be combined with results from a larger health survey conducted by the ACHD in 2019 as well as a variety of other data sources.

“Last year our sense of ‘normal’ was completely upended, as was our individual and collective sense of wellbeing,” said Dr. Debra Bogen, ACHD Director. “This survey supplement will help us understand and identify Allegheny County residents’ biggest health and wellness concerns, and then strategize ways to address those concerns. Our mission is to promote wellness for every resident in Allegheny County. To do that, we want to hear from as many residents as possible.”

The survey supplement is open to people who live in Allegheny County and who are 18 years of age or older.

The survey is accessible online in English and Spanish at https://achd.checkboxonline.com/cha-supplemental-survey. Community organizations can request paper surveys in multiple languages through a form shared on the online survey and also available directly at https://achd.checkboxonline.com/cha-supplemental---survey-requests Residents who complete the survey can enter an optional raffle for a Giant Eagle gift card.

The survey is part of the larger 2020 Community Health Assessment (CHA), which is designed to compile data to understand health issues and factors affecting the health of Allegheny County residents. Additional information regarding the survey and 2020 Community Health Assessment can be found on the department’s web page: www.alleghenycounty.us/cha.