Second mobility hub will be installed in South Side at SouthSide Works

The City of Pittsbsburgh Department of Mobility and Infrastructure will install a second mobility hub in South Side this week. The hub in the SouthSide Works will include a docking station for e-scooters and a display with additional transportation information.

As an early effort of Move PGH, the pilot project will bring a suite of integrated mobility offerings to Pittsburgh. Swiftmile is bringing its charging solutions for micromobility to city streets partly in preparation for a fleet of Spin e-scooters that will launch in Pittsburgh in spring 2021. The mobility hubs will also offer helpful transit-arrival information on a digital panel.

The city's Department of Mobility and Infrastructure (DOMI) and Spin, the micromobility unit of Ford Motor Company, have worked with numerous partners including Port Authority, Duquesne Light, and various neighborhood community groups to determine optimal locations for each hub.

These stations will serve as a starting point for cohesive mobility hubs that will offer a number of shared transportation options (transit, bike-share, e-scooters, car-share, etc.) in one convenient location. The hubs will help to ease transfers between modes, and will be a reliable mobility asset for communities.

The city and Spin are introducing these in neighborhoods throughout the city next to existing transportation resources (transit stops, Healthy Ride stations, etc.). Also, each location selected for a hub must comply with a number of physical restrictions: must be safely located on public property, next to a street light, on level ground, in commercial zoning, etc.

Stations will be installed in waves in the upcoming months, with as many as 25 installed prior to scooters launching. Currently, about 10 have been installed, but Pittsburgh can expect a total of 50 to come online in the next two years.