McArdle Roadway to close for two weeks

The City of Pittsburgh’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure (DOMI) will be closing McArdle Roadway in the Mount Washington neighborhood from the Liberty Bridge to Grandview Avenue to perform routine maintenance on the McArdle Roadway bridge over Sycamore Street.

The section of McArdle Roadway will close Monday, June 7, and is projected to reopen June 20.

The work will be focused on the deck joints at either end of the bridge. Proper maintenance of these joints is essential to preserve the condition of the bridge’s beams and foundation. When the work is completed, the steel plate that has been on the roadway since the bridge expansion joint was damaged will finally be removed. This project has a budgeted cost of $192,500.

Signage for detours will be posted and will utilize the Liberty Tunnel, Saw Mill Run Boulevard, Woodruff Street, and Merrimac Street.