City will open one swimming pool in each council district

The City of Pittsburgh is making preparations to open eight of its public pools next month, but is still seeking to find enough lifeguards to staff them. If it can attract more lifeguards, it can work towards opening more pools throughout the summer.

The Department of Parks and Recreation needs approximately 80 guards to staff eight pools.

In South Pittsburgh, pools slated to open are Ream in District 2, Ormsby in District 3 and Phillips in District 4.

Lifeguards must be City of Pittsburgh residents, at least 16 years old by June 30, 2021, and willing to work in any part of the city. Application information is available at https://pittsburghpa.gov/citiparks/lifeguard-info. The city provides applicants free lifeguard certifications.

With pools and other outdoor activities coming online this summer after closures in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been challenging for employers in the public and private sectors to find lifeguards and other staff — for instance, the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced this week that several pools at state parks throughout Pennsylvania may remain closed due to staffing issues.

Other city summertime jobs such as staffing the Roving Art Cart, farmer’s markets, and spray parks are also open, and having trouble attracting applicants. More information is available online at the City Careers page at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/pittsburgh

The city has received approximately 70 lifeguard applications so far, in advance of the scheduled opening of pools on Monday, June 14, the week after Pittsburgh Public Schools let out for the summer.

The bare minimum of 80 lifeguards is needed to open one pool per City Council District, not counting District 8, which does not have a public pool.

If fully staffed, the following pools are scheduled to open: Ammon - (D6); Highland - (D7); Homewood - (D9); Ormsby - (D3); Phillips - (D4); Sue Murray - (D1); Ream - (D2; and, Schenley - (D5).

City officials hope to open more pools should staffing levels rise.