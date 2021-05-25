State treasury starts processing property tax/rent rebate payments

The Pennsylvania Treasury Department has started processing payments for the annual Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. Eligible Pennsylvanians can still apply through June 30, 2021, to receive a rebate this year.

“Hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians depend on these payments every year,” Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity said. “To ensure that the payments are made on time, Treasury works with the Department of Revenue to process as many as possible well in advance of the disbursement date, which is set in state law. I urge all eligible Pennsylvanians to apply for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program as soon as possible.”

Direct deposit payments are scheduled to be sent to recipients on July 1, while check payments are scheduled to be mailed on June 30. The program benefits about 550,000 Pennsylvanians each year with approximately $250 million in rebate payments.

Treasurer Garrity encouraged applicants to sign up for the direct deposit option because it is more secure than sending paper checks, it will help ensure that payments are received on time, and it will cut the cost of administering the program.

The Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program benefits Pennsylvanians age 65 and older, widows and widowers age 50 and older, and people with disabilities age 18 and older. The program has annual income limits of $35,000 for homeowners and $15,000 for renters. Half of Social Security income is excluded.

The maximum standard rebate is $650. Some homeowners may qualify for supplemental rebates. The program has paid out $6.9 billion in property tax and rent rebates since it started in 1971.

For more information about eligibility and how to apply for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program, Pennsylvania residents can visit the Department of Revenue’s website at https://bit.ly/3vgV9hc or call 1-888-222-9109. Applications can be submitted online with the Department’s myPATH system.

Anyone with questions about the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program, or needing assistance with an application, should contact their state legislators, Area Agency on Aging or senior center, or one of the Department of Revenue’s district offices.