Seniors can now get applications for farmers' market checks in June

The Department of Human Services Area Agency on Aging (DHS AAA) will administer the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program again by mail due to coronavirus concerns.

This program helps eligible older adults to supplement their diets with locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables by providing a set of checks for a total of $24.

All eligible seniors who wish to participate in this program need to fill out an application. Earlier this month, Farmers Market applications were mailed to everyone who received checks last year. Anyone not having received the application who had previously received vouchers should contact the SeniorLine at 412-350-5460.

To be eligible, you must: be an Allegheny County resident; be age 60 or older before December 31, 2021; not live in a residential facility providing meals; and meet income requirements ($23,828 annual gross income for a one-person household and $32,227 for a two-person household).

Applications will be accepted by mail through September 15, 2021. The form is available on the DHS website, by calling the SeniorLine at 412-350-5460, calling participating senior centers, or reading the June issue of Senior News.

Beginning Tuesday, June 15, the checks will be mailed to eligible Allegheny County residents until supply runs out. The checks may be used through November 30 to purchase produce that is grown in Pennsylvania or purchased directly from a Pennsylvania farmer.

For more information and to download the application, visit: http://bit.ly/SrsFarmersMktPgm.