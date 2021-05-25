PUC to investigate PWSA rate changes

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) has voted to suspend and investigate rate changes proposed by the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority (PWSA) for water, wastewater and storm water services.

The commission voted 4-0 to suspend the rate change requests filed by PWSA, which provides service to approximately 100,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in the City of Pittsburgh and surrounding communities.

On April 13, 2021, PWSA filed a proposed multi-year rate increase for water service that would increase PWSA’s total annual operating revenues for water service by approximately $12.6 million (10 percent) through rates effective Jan. 12, 2022, and by approximately $12.9 million (9.3 percent) through rates effective Jan. 12, 2023.

On that same date PWSA filed a proposed multi-year rate decrease for wastewater service that that would reduce total annual operating revenues for wastewater service by approximately $7.8 million (10.6 percent) through rates effective Jan. 12, 2022, and by approximately $7.5 million (11.4 percent) through rates effective Jan. 12, 2023.

Additionally, PWSA filed a proposal to establish a multi-year rate plan for storm water services that would increase total annual operating revenues for storm water service by approximately $17.8 million through rates effective Jan. 12, 2022, and by approximately $5.9 million (32.3 percent) through rates effective Jan. 12, 2023.