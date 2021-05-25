Love Your Block grants

Applications are now open for the City of Pittsburgh's Love Your Block program. Love Your Block is a The mini-grant program brings neighbors together to improve communities by combating blight, creating assets, and building resilience - block-by-block.

Nonprofit organizations across Pittsburgh may propose projects for up to $1,500 in funds and the support of key city departments. Funding supports volunteer-fueled neighborhood improvement projects for spring and summer 2021.

Projects may include but are not limited to: community garden maintenance, neighborhood clean-ups, or tree and flower planting. Successful projects will build strong partnerships, leverage donations and engage neighbors.

Find more information and apply for Love Your Block at engage.pittsburghpa.gov/loveyourblock2021. Applications are due by June 14, 2021.

Questions can be directed to Leah Friedman at leah.friedman@pittsburghpa.gov or Eric Williams at eric.williams@pittsburghpa.gov or by calling the Office of Community Affairs at 412-255-4773.

Stay up to date with Love Your Block and all Office of Community Affairs' programs at newsletter.pittsburghpa.gov.