ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Love Your Block grants

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

May 25, 2021



Applications are now open for the City of Pittsburgh's Love Your Block program. Love Your Block is a The mini-grant program brings neighbors together to improve communities by combating blight, creating assets, and building resilience - block-by-block.

Nonprofit organizations across Pittsburgh may propose projects for up to $1,500 in funds and the support of key city departments. Funding supports volunteer-fueled neighborhood improvement projects for spring and summer 2021.

Projects may include but are not limited to: community garden maintenance, neighborhood clean-ups, or tree and flower planting. Successful projects will build strong partnerships, leverage donations and engage neighbors.

Find more information and apply for Love Your Block at engage.pittsburghpa.gov/loveyourblock2021. Applications are due by June 14, 2021.

Questions can be directed to Leah Friedman at leah.friedman@pittsburghpa.gov or Eric Williams at eric.williams@pittsburghpa.gov or by calling the Office of Community Affairs at 412-255-4773.

Stay up to date with Love Your Block and all Office of Community Affairs' programs at newsletter.pittsburghpa.gov.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2021 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021