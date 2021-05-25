Carrick Community Council meets on Zoom this week

The Carrick Community Council will hold a public meeting on Zoom on Thursday, May 27, at 7 p.m.

The agenda for the meeting will include an informational presentation from Just Mediation PGH, a project update from Melissa Hernandez of Cross Architects concerning Caliber Collision on Rt. 51 and an update on the 25 Carrick Ave. Project.

The link to join the meeting is https://bit.ly/3ww0cun Meeting ID is 237 747 6756 and Passcode MMj5tR. One tap mobile is:

+13017158592,,2377476756#,,,,*150871# US (Washington DC)

+13126266799,,2377476756#,,,,*150871#US (Chicago)