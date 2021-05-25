Allegheny County announces return of Summer Concert Series

The Allegheny County Summer Concert Series will return the first week of June after a year’s hiatus due to the pandemic.

Live performances are scheduled at South Park every Friday and Hartwood Acres Park every Sunday beginning at 7:30 p.m. The first show at South Park is June 4 with a performance from the Pittsburgh Opera. The Hartwood Acres series will kick off on June 6 and feature Truth & Rites.

“There are so many things that COVID has impacted over the past 14 months. Although our Special Events team was able to launch unique ways to showcase our performers through television and social media, there’s nothing like live music,” said County Executive Rich Fitzgerald. “The Summer Concert Series is one of my favorite things about the summer, and I’m thrilled that we can once again host performers and residents for in-person events. We have an exciting mix of performers with something for every music lover, no matter their age. Join us for a great summer of live music, food trucks and craft beer.”

Due to the pandemic, concerts may look a little different than they have in the past. Audiences will be asked to remain seated when watching a performance. The county’s concert series will follow state and CDC guidance which allows those who are fully vaccinated to attend without wearing a mask.

A section specifically for those who are vaccinated will also be set aside at the front of the stage. Audience members will be expected to observe physical distancing and the site will have additional hand sanitizer dispensers and garbage and recycling stations to limit interaction.

Hop Farm Brewing Company will once again be the exclusive craft beer vendor for the Summer Concert Series. Hop Farm is a woman-owned, family-run brewery in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood. The company grows its own hops, by hand, organically, and adds them to every batch of beer.

Food trucks will also be present at the Summer Concert Series, with vendors assigned on a rotating basis.

South Park Amphitheater will host 14 free performances this season. With one exception, July 3, shows will be on Fridays at 7:30 p.m. Likewise, Hartwood Acres Park Amphitheater will also host 14 free performances with shows at 7:30 p.m., with one exception, July 4, on Sundays.

The Hartwood Acres Park Amphitheater will also host the 21st Annual Allegheny County Musical Festival with The Commonheart on Sunday, Sept. 5. A $20 per vehicle requested donation benefits children and youth receiving services through the county Department of Human Services or the Juvenile Section of the Family Division of the Court of Common Pleas. Since 2000, the County Musical Festival has raised more than $535,000.

To learn more about the Allegheny County Music Festival Fund, visit www.alleghenycounty.us/Human-Services/ACMFF.

To get free notifications about concerts and other activities in the parks, sign up for Allegheny Alerts at www.alleghenycounty.us/alerts. Once you have created an account, you can choose the topics you want and how you want to receive the information (email, text, voice) and where you want to receive it (home, work, cell). You can change the information and topics at any time by logging into your account and modifying your choices. It’s a great way to keep up to date with changes due to weather or other considerations as well. Summer concert information will also be posted on the County Parks Facebook page at www.faceboook.com/AlleghenyCountyParks.

The schedules for the 2021 Summer Concert Series and Family Fun Night at the Movies follow and available online at www.alleghenycounty.us/summer.

South Park Amphitheatre

All concerts are free and begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

June 4: Pittsburgh Opera

June 11: Bill Toms & Hard Rain

June 18: The Jaggerz

June 25: The Vindys

July 3: Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra at 8:15 p.m.

July 9: Albert Cummings

July 16: Lakeview

July 23: Aaron Lee Tasjan

July 30: Berlin featuring Terri Nunn

Aug. 6: The Spinners

Aug. 13: Low Cut Connie

Aug. 20: Spyro Gyra

Aug. 27: Shayna Steele

Sept. 3: Tamburitzans

Hartwood Acres Park Amphitheater

All concerts are free and begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

June 6: Truth and Rites

June 13: River City Brass

June 20: Pure Gold

June 27: Indigo Girls

July 4: Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, 8:15 p.m. start

July 11: Moe

July 18: The Lone Bellow

July 25: Lisa Fischer

Aug. 1: Average White Band

Aug. 8: The Jayhawks

Aug. 15: The Wood Brothers

Aug. 22: Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

Aug. 29: The Spin Doctors

Sept. 5: Allegheny County Music Festival with The Commonheart, Funky Fly Project, Meeting of Important People and Sierra Sellers Opening act at 5 p.m., Commonheart at 8 p.m. $20 donation requested per car benefits Allegheny County Department of Human Services.

