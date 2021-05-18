ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Pittsburgh wins state grant for EMS diesel exhaust system project

 
May 18, 2021



The City of Pittsburgh has won a state grant to supplement its placement of diesel exhaust removal systems in Emergency Medical Services stations.  

The city announced plans in October to retrofit EMS stations with exhaust systems that expel diesel fumes from the vehicles to the outside while the vehicles are running inside the station, to make for a safer breathing environments for EMS staff.   

The latest grant in support of the project is for $10,000 from the Pennsylvania Office of the State Fire Commissioner's Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program. 

It will fund electrical upgrades at the stations that will allow the new exhaust systems to be installed. 

The diesel exhaust systems are planned in South Pittsburgh for: Medic 08: 1 system in Allentown and Medic 02: 4 systems in Knoxville as well as stations across the city.

 

