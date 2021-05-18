Pittsburgh wins state environmental grant for new electric vehicles, including first electric bucket truck

The City of Pittsburgh has won a $160,000 state grant to purchase nine new vehicles for its electric vehicle fleet - including its first all-electric bucket truck for the Forestry Division - to continue implementing actions to improve air quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The award from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection's Alternative Fuels Incentive Grants (AFIG) program will allow the city to purchase eight Chevy Bolts for the Departments of Mobility and Infrastructure and Permits, Licenses and Inspections and the truck for the Public Works Forestry crews.

The grant complements work DPW is working to install new electric vehicle charging stations in the Second Avenue parking lot Downtown using two other state grants: $135,000 from an AFIG grant in 2019, and a $189,403 Pennsylvania Energy Development Authority Restart Grant in 2020.

In announcing the latest grants the PADEP said:

"The AFIG Program funds projects that replace older gasoline- or diesel-fueled vehicles with cleaner fuel vehicles to reduce emissions of carbon monoxide, particulate matter, volatile organic compounds, nitrogen oxides, and carbon dioxide, a principal greenhouse gas.

The program supports electric, ethanol, biodiesel, compressed natural gas (CNG), propane gas, and other cleaner fuel vehicles. It also supports installation of fueling stations for these vehicles."