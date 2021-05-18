City of Pittsburgh gathering community input on 2022 Capital and Operating budgets

The Office of Mayor William Peduto, the Office of Management and Budget, and the Office of Community Affairs welcome residents to share their input on the City of Pittsburgh's 2022 Capital and Operating Budgets through virtual forums, surveys, and online budgeting tools.

Residents are encouraged to learn about and engage with the 2022 City of Pittsburgh Budgets in the following ways:

Watch the Budget Engagement Kick-Off video, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B3IN7p1i-wY, which explains the differences between Capital and Operating Budgets and provides an overview of the entire budget process.

Attend and participate in 2022 Capital Budget Forums held via Zoom and broadcast live to YouTube. There will be three virtual Capital Budget Forums focusing on different types of capital projects held with department leaders so that residents can learn more about department priorities, submit feedback, and ask questions. The Capital Budget Forums will be held:

Tuesday, June 1 at 6 p.m. - Mobility Projects

Wednesday, June 2 at 6 p.m. - Recreation and Facilities Projects

Tuesday, June 8 at 6 p.m. - Community & Economic Development Projects

Attend and participate in the 2022 Operating Budget Forum on Wednesday, June 9 at 6 p.m. held via Zoom and broadcast live via YouTube. Staff from the Office of Management and Budget will discuss the 2022 Operating Budget and residents can ask questions and submit feedback.

Complete the 2022 Capital Budget Survey here through June 18, 2021. As part of the 2022 Capital Budget Survey, residents can utilize a new online tool to place markers on a map to highlight desired capital projects in their communities.

Complete the 2022 Operating Budget Survey here through July 11, 2021.

Submit an ideal 2022 Capital Budget through the City's Balancing Act Tool.

Residents can also view a tax receipt to track how their tax dollars are spent here.

Residents who wish to attend and participate in the Capital and Operating Budget Forums via Zoom must register in advance here. Individuals who do not wish to participate in the meetings can watch the Forums live or after the fact on City Channel Pittsburgh's YouTube channel.

All surveys, meeting registration links, recordings of meeting videos, helpful links, and other tools related to the 2022 Capital and Operating Budget engagement process will be hosted on a centralized page within the City's EngagePGH platform here.

"In order to ensure an equitable and sustainable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is critical that we take into account the voices of Pittsburgh residents. The 2022 Budget engagement process will empower residents to lend their voice to their city government and inform investment in their communities," said Mayor Peduto.

All community input that is received through the survey and virtual sessions is processed by the Office of Management and Budget and distributed to appropriate department leaders, City Council offices, and Mayor's Office for consideration when creating their budget requests.

Residents who do not have digital access or who require language access can call 311 to complete the survey over the phone. Accessibility accommodations are available upon request by emailing ADA Coordinator Hillary Roman at hillary.roman@pittsburghpa.gov. Language and translation accommodations are available upon request by emailing cala@pittsburghpa.gov. ASL interpreters will be available during all virtual Capital and Operating Budget Forums.

Questions regarding the Operating and Capital Budgets can be directed to OMBoperating@pittsburghpa.gov and cip@pittsburghpa.gov, respectively.