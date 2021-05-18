Chamber gets donation from GetGo for fire rebuilding effort
On May 11 GetGo Café + Market hosted an event to benefit the South Side Chamber of Commerce at its South Side location at 3247 East Carson Street.
At the event, GetGo made a $2,500 donation to the South Side Chamber of Commerce in support of the chamber's recovery from a devastating fire on February 8 that destroyed the historic building that housed the chamber's headquarters and South Side Welcome Center.
"We are happy to support the South Side Chamber of Commerce and help in their recovery efforts," said Amber Lynch, senior marketing manager at GetGo. "Being a resident of the South Side and seeing first-hand the chamber's hard work, dedication, and positive impact in the community, it is great to be able to support them in their time of need."
The event was open to the public. Attendees and guests were treated to free fountain drinks with takeaway color-changing cups and a free prize wheel featuring GetGo branded items and treats. Multiple gift baskets containing gift cards, themed prizes, drinks, and snacks were also raffled off with proceeds benefitting the Giant Eagle Team Member Care Fund.
