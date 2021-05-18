Arrest made in February fire in S.S.

A joint investigation between the City's Fire Investigation Unit and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), has resulted in the arrest of Christian Ross, 25, of Pittsburgh, in the February 8 fire at 1100/1102 Carson Street in South Side. The four-alarm blaze ripped through the commercial and residential building that housed a barber shop, the South Side Chamber of Commerce Welcome Center and six apartments. The historic building partially collapsed during the fire and was later demolished. The fire was initially a two-alarm response, grew rapidly to four alarms as the fire progressed quickly through the four-story building. There were no injuries and no one was reported missing from the apartments located on the upper floors. EMS was standing by. In anticipation of a partial collapse of the building after thousands of gallons of water were used to fight the fire, firefighters moved personnel and equipment safely out of harm's way. Ross was arrested and faces the following charges: Aggravated Arson, two counts of Arson Endangering Persons, Two Counts of Arson Endangering Property, one count Criminal Mischief, and one count Causing a Catastrophe. He is currently being held in Allegheny County Jail on separate charges. The Fire Investigation Unit is comprised of Pittsburgh Bureau of Police detectives and Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire investigators.

