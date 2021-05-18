ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Arlington flea market, vendor and craft show

 
May 18, 2021



A Flea Market, Vendor and Craft Show will take place on May 23 at Academy Charter School (old Arlington School), 2500 Jonquil Way from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Arlington Civic Council is hosting the sale.

Tables are $10 each and available by calling Kate at 412-251-9513. All vendors should be registered by May 16.

Vendors will be permitted to check in and enter the lot between 8:30 and 9 a.m. to set up. No vendor cars or any other cars will be permitted to enter after 9 a.m.

Rain date for the sale is June 6.

 

