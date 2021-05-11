County police make arrests in the abuse of three children

Officers of the White Oak Police Department responded to a disturbance call at the Francis McClure Elementary School on Longvue Drive on May 5. There, the officers learned an 11-year-old boy was refusing to enter his father's vehicle upon dismissal from school.

When school officials looked inside the father's vehicle, they noticed the father was accompanied by an adult woman passenger, and two children, ages 7 and 10, were handcuffed in the back seat.

Both adults were detained by the police and identified as Richard Hayes, 37, of Mt. Oliver and his girlfriend, Natosha Bell, 26, of Rankin. Hayes was found in possession of a loaded handgun.

White Oak Police requested the assistance of the Allegheny County Police General Investigations Unit. As part of the county police response, an emergency referral was made to Allegheny County Children, Youth, and Families (CYF).

All three children were forensically interviewed. The children disclosed they were each subjected to physical abuse at the hands of Hayes and Bell. Detectives found evidence corroborating those accounts inside Hayes' Mt. Oliver home.

The 11-year-old and 10-year-old children were found to be paternal siblings, Hayes being their father. The 7-year-old was a maternal sibling of the 10-year-old child and was not biologically related to Hayes.

Hayes and Bell were arrested and charged with multiple felony offenses to include Aggravated Assault, False Imprisonment, and Endangering the Welfare of Children. They were taken to the Allegheny County Jail to await arraignment.