Youth resilience training session offered

McDonald’s restaurants across the Greater Pittsburgh area are partnering with author and Veteran Army Resilience Master Trainer Duncan Kirkwood to offer youth resilience training.

The free, virtual workshop for high school students across the Greater Pittsburgh area will take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 19. Mr. Kirkwood’s hour-long motivational presentation will provide local teens with real advice about how to overcome setbacks, surmount ego and find meaningful purpose.

“At our restaurants, McDonald’s franchisees work with many young people. Over the past year, we’ve seen how much the pandemic has taken a toll on their ability to overcome obstacles and face challenges with flexibility and grace,” explained McDonald’s owner/operator Michele Rice. “To insure that as many young people as possible can gain value from this workshop, we’ve made it free, and we’ve made it virtual.”

In developing the resilience initiative, McDonald’s hopes to provide young people with mental skills and practical techniques to help them thrive in the upcoming post-pandemic era.

To register for McDonald’s free youth resilience training, school administrators should go to www.tinyurl.com/rrc8rzmj