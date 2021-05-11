Vaccine clinics will be held in Beltzhoover

UPMC is partnering with the Knoxville Community Council and the Beltzhoover Consensus Group for COVID-19 vaccine clinics for the Hilltop neighborhoods.

The clinics will be held on Saturday, May 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the McKinley Park Shelter House, 900 Delmont Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15210 and Tuesday, May 25 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Paul AME Church, 400 Orchard Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.

The clinics are open to all Pennsylvanians age 16 and older and will use the Pfizer vaccine.

Appointments are required. To schedule an appointment, call 833-816-0068 and specify the desired location, McKinley Park Shelter House or St. Paul AME Church, or visit Vaccine.UPMC.com to self-register.

For more information, visit http://www.health.pa.gov.