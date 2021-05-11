ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Side Presbyterian opens for in-person services

 
May 11, 2021



The South Side Presbyterian Church after many months of gathering remotely only has resumed in-person worship services at its historic building at the corner of S. 20th and Sarah streets.

Each Sunday at 11 a.m., all are welcome to worship services at the handicap-accessible facility. Covid Safety protocols are in effect, requiring a face mask and six feet physical distancing.

For more information, call 412-431-0118 or see their website at www.southsidechurchpittsburgh.org.



 

