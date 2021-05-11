Pittsburgh Parking Authority adds apps for on-street and neighborhood lot parking locations

The Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh has partnered with leading parking solution suppliers to add more convenience at on-street and neighborhood lot parking locations. Three different mobile apps will be available to pay for parking time, expanding the touchless payment options, and giving users more choices.

The Flowbird mobile app and the Meter Feeder app are being added as payment options, giving additional mobile app choices along with the Go Mobile PGH app powered by Parkmobile. The Go Mobile PGH app has been available to parkers in Pittsburgh since 2016, and its success has demonstrated the popularity of using a mobile app to pay for parking.

All three apps can be downloaded from the App Store for iOS and the Google Play Store for Android, and provide a wide array of features. Users can pay for parking right from their mobile devices, receive text notifications when time is about to expire, and they can extend their time without running out to a meter.

“We feel that is very important to give our parkers as many convenient ways to find and pay for parking as possible to remain in compliance with parking regulations,” said David Onorato, executive director of the Pittsburgh Parking Authority. “There are several popular mobile applications on the market today and we want people to have a choice in which app they prefer to use.”

The Parking Authority continues to offer payments by credit card or coin at more than 1,000 parking kiosks throughout the Downtown area for non-app users.

The new mobile applications will be available this spring. Authority personnel will be installing new decals on all of the parking kiosks to let parkers know about the available apps.

More information can be found on the authority’s website at www.pittsburghparking.com.