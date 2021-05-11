New website will track police reform progress

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police has launched a new website to track the implementation of changes recommended by Mayor William Peduto's Community Task Force on Police Reform.

The site is broken down into task force recommended actions, steps the Police Bureau has already taken, steps the bureau plans to take, and the anticipated timeline for completing the actions.

An accompanying page hyperlinks to Public Safety related datasets, dashboards and annual report links for the public.

Mayor Peduto named the Community Task Force on Police Reform in June, and it released its final report in October. Their independently produced recommendations included focus areas on Eliminating Racial Disparities; Officer Wellness; Reimagining Policing; Recruitment, Training, Education and Hiring; Relations with Pittsburgh's Fraternal Order of Police; Transparency and Accountability; Use of Force Changes Needed to Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Policy; and Use of Tear Gas, Rubber Bullets, "Flash-Bang" Devices and Other Less Lethal Methods of Crowd Control.

The website will provide transparency on the implementation of the task force recommendations and be updated as actions are completed. It was overseen by Shatara Murphy, assistant Public Safety director for Community Affairs, and the department's Office of Community Services and Violence Prevention.