Mayor, judge candidates in Beltzhoover at forum

Conversations in the Park with the Candidates will take place on Thursday, May 13 in the new shelter atop Chicken Hill in McKinley Park at Michigan Street and Haberman Avenue from 5-7:30 p.m.

Invited mayoral candidates include: Ed Gainey, Tony Moreno and William Peduto. Judicial candidates invited to speak include: Rosemary Crawford, Patrick Sweeney and Wrenna Watson.

A cookout style meal is at 5 p.m. and the candidates will speak beginning at 6 p.m.

COVID-19 protocols include: Must wear a mask; keep your distance and bring a folding chair. There will be enough folding chairs available for seniors.

This Conversation in the Park is hosted by the Beltzhoover Inter-Agency Network, Beltzhoover Consensus Group, Knoxville Community Council and Urbankind Institute.