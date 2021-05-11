City to track gun data

Mayor William Peduto and the Department of Public Safety will expand the city's tracking of gun data with funding from Everytown Support Fund, the education, research, and litigation arm of Everytown for Gun Safety, the largest gun violence prevention organization in the country.

Legislation introduced to City Council would accept $200,000 from Everytown to support the hiring of a Gun Violence Data Fellow dedicated to collecting, organizing, analyzing, and interpreting information related to gun violence including homicides, aggravated assaults, shots fired, gun arrests, and officer-involved shootings.

Public Safety's current Gun Violence Data dashboard is available at https://pittsburghpa.gov/publicsafety/gun-violence, and other data resources are available at https://bit.ly/3bcCo6B