City Housing Authority chosen for Housing Choice Demonstration Project

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh is one of nine public housing authorities chosen by the Department of Housing and Urban Development to pilot a new Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Mobility Demonstration.

Through the program, the agencies will provide more than 10,000 families with children nationwide better access to low-poverty neighborhoods with high-performing schools and other strong community resources.

The lead agency for the demonstration in the Pittsburgh area is the Allegheny County Housing Authority. Through the partnership with ACHA the city Housing Authority will receive 18 vouchers valued at nearly $250,000.

According to HUD:

“The Demonstration builds upon recent research that shows growing up in neighborhoods with lower levels of poverty improves children’s academic achievement and long-term chances of success and reduces intergenerational poverty. Children who move to low-poverty neighborhoods have also been shown to experience lower rates of hospitalizations, lower hospital spending, and some changes in mental health over the long-term follow-up. Adults given the chance to move to low-poverty neighborhoods experience reductions in obesity and diabetes.”

More information is available at https://bit.ly/3evoAGA