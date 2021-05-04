ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

EMS, fire, and police responded to a car over a hillside in South Side Slopes

 
May 4, 2021

Pittsburgh Public Safety Dept.

Pittsburgh EMS, Fire, and Police responded to a call for a vehicle over the hillside in the 2800 block of Patterson Street around 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 29.

When first responders arrived, they observed a vehicle in the wooded hillside between Patterson and Josephine streets.

Medics from Rescue 1, Rescue 2 and Firefighters extricated the female victim and carried her to a waiting ambulance. She was transported to a local hospital in stable condition with minor injuries.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle, and police are investigating the cause.



 

