EMS, fire, and police responded to a car over a hillside in South Side Slopes

Pittsburgh EMS, Fire, and Police responded to a call for a vehicle over the hillside in the 2800 block of Patterson Street around 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 29.

When first responders arrived, they observed a vehicle in the wooded hillside between Patterson and Josephine streets.

Medics from Rescue 1, Rescue 2 and Firefighters extricated the female victim and carried her to a waiting ambulance. She was transported to a local hospital in stable condition with minor injuries.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle, and police are investigating the cause.