Workshops will gain input for South Hills Junction

Virtual public workshops are planned to identify opportunities supported by the Port Authority and local community for the South Hills Junction.

The workshops, on Monday, May 10, will inform a station area plan including: Transit Oriented Development, development scenarios that are possible and desired; Station access, making it easier and safer for people to get to the station; and, Station design, making Port Authority facilities more comfortable and east to use.

The resulting plan will recommend improvements the transit agency could undertake to improve the rider experience and ensure the maximum utilization of its property.

Two virtual workshops will be held on May 10: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 8 p.m. Access the meeting on a computer or phone. RSVP to karen@breanassociates.com or 412-977-0271 to access the meeting link or call-in number.