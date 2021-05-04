Pittsburgh Bureau of Police releases online version of 2020 Annual Report

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police has released its 2020 Annual Report.

"As we know, 2020 was a challenging year on many levels, for our country, for our communities, and for law enforcement. Between the global pandemic, civil unrest, calls for social justice reform and a tumultuous presidential election, it made for one of the most challenging years I've experienced in my 27 years as a member of the PBP," said Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert. "But every challenge provides an opportunity. I believe we have an opportunity now to reevaluate and reconfigure how we think and operate as an organization and profession. We embrace this opportunity."

The report includes statistics compiled by the Crime Analysis Unit on everything from the distribution of personnel based on rank, gender, and race, to information on arrests and citations, to crime statistics by neighborhood.

Chief Schubert also acknowledged the bureau's ongoing commitment to establishing ties with each and every community in the city, even walking a beat in all of Pittsburgh's 90 neighborhoods and encouraging his officers to do the same. Officers with the Community Engagement Office, under the direction of Chief Schubert, are now literally following in his footsteps with weekly walks in different communities.

"I am a firm believer in relational policing and the positive impact it has on our personnel and the community. We recognize that our legitimacy largely depends on a mutual trust and respect between police and the communities we serve. For that reason and others, the PBP will continue to implement relational policing into everything we do," said Chief Schubert.

"Behind the numbers in this report are the hundreds of dedicated men and women who make up the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police. Their willingness to adapt and grow as a police force, build relationships in the community, make personal sacrifices, and their commitment to keeping Pittsburgh safe, make me proud of the work they do each and every day," said the chief.

The full report can be found at: https://bit.ly/3eNHYxl