Online campaign finance reports now available

The Allegheny County Elections Division has announced it now has an online option for candidates, political committees and contributing lobbyists that are required to disclose contributions and expenditures.

The link to the online form is available at under Information FOR Candidates on the Elections website at https://alleghenycounty.us/elections/candidates.aspx, as are instructions.

Once reviewed by the Elections Division and submitted, the campaign finance report will be available on the county’s document portal, https://bit.ly/3vChtlu, and available to the public. Filers will still need to print, sign and notarize the summary page of the report (page 2 in the print) and return it to the Elections Division within 10 calendar days in order to be considered timely filed, but the online reporting allows for quicker submission and easier viewing of the reports by the public.

The next filing deadline is the second Friday Pre-Primary report which is due May 7, 2021. The full list of reporting dates for 2021 reports is posted on the Elections Division website.