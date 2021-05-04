Goodwill recruiting fathers to participate in new FIRE program

Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania is looking for fathers who want to improve the parenting, relationship, and communication skills they need to be involved, responsible, and committed fathers.

The organization’s new FIRE program helps fathers get the skills they need to be involved in their children’s lives utilizing the National Fatherhood Initiative’s (NFI) 24/7 Dad® program curriculum.

Recruitment for the FIRE program is now open and services for additional cohorts will begin starting in May.

“Goodwill SWPA has an excellent history of working with fathers and helping them improve their quality of life and their relationships,” said Mike Olack, director of Community Reintegration at Goodwill SWPA. “Any father from Allegheny County who wants to be a better parent is should consider enrolling in FIRE.”

To be eligible, participants must be a father or father figure, age 18 years or older of a child 24-years-old or younger, and reside in Allegheny County. After eligibility is confirmed, participants will complete an orientation, offered in person, by phone, or virtually. Participants should expect to attend a total of 27 hours of FIRE workshops, as well as participate in optional employment and training activities.

Additionally, FIRE Program participants can receive individual case management, incentives, private sessions with a social worker, financial literacy, employment services, and transportation assistance.

For more information or to apply for the FIRE Program, contact: Phone: 1-877-499-3526 / Email: fatherhood@goodwillswpa.org. More information can also be found at www.goodwillswpa.org/fire.