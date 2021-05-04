City announces investments in OnePGH Plan

Mayor William Peduto has released the OnePGH plan, which addresses long-standing challenges facing Pittsburgh through a new partnership with city nonprofits, and by building upon existing partnerships with the city corporate community and its largest philanthropies.

"Now more than ever we know that to solve the massive needs facing our city we need the corporate community, foundations, nonprofits and government to work together. We also know that this model works, and will continue to deliver real help to Pittsburgh residents for generations to come," Mayor Peduto said.

The mayor's announcement coincides with the release of the OnePGH prospectus and website, http://www.onepgh.org, which identifies areas of focus for participating institutions, including affordable housing, the Office of Community Health and Safety, community engagement centers, workforce development, Rec2Tech, green infrastructure and parks.

This partnership should result in at least $115 million in support of OnePGH initiatives over an expected five-year period. Some of this support will be in direct financial support of OnePGH, and other contributions will be made in the form of services and funding directed to other nonprofit partners to advance OnePGH initiatives.

The projected contributions from each institution over the course of the partnership are:

• UPMC will invest $40 million in a new affordable housing program and commit an additional $5 million per year to OnePGH initiatives to be determined each year, in addition to the $6.75 million for Project Cares.

• Highmark Health will invest $5 million per year to focus in OnePGH initiatives related to Social Determinants of Health (SDOH), providing services to city residents to address social, economic and health care needs; Co-responder Model, leveraging resources to better meet community needs through housing, social services, public health and social work experts who can assist first responders; and Health Disparities, addressing the health care needs of underserved communities, in addition to the $6.75 million for Project Cares.

• Carnegie Mellon University's efforts in investment in community recreation and arts projects; expanded education outreach and entrepreneurship programming; including STEM and arts and humanities resources for K-12 students and educators; and administrative support of OnePGH are expected to total $4 million over five years

• University of Pittsburgh's efforts in community engagement centers; green infrastructure; programming for seniors at Citiparks Healthy Active Living Centers; and administrative support of OnePGH are expected to total $8 million over five years.

The collaborative OnePGH model has already proved successful with Project Cares Pittsburgh, in which the corporate community, hospitals, government and philanthropy came together to support a new, $21 million homeless shelter Downtown. Soon to be finished, it will be the next OnePGH action item to be completed. This included contributions of $10 million from PNC Foundations as well as $6.75 million each from Highmark Health and UPMC.

Additionally, PNC Foundation, Citizens and F.N.B. have committed a combined $17 million to Invest PGH, the new Community Development Financial Institution from the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh that provides capital and technical assistance to small businesses and supports affordable housing. The CDFI is another OnePGH initiative.

The city's philanthropic partners also are supportive. The Heinz Endowments, Hillman Foundations, and Richard King Mellon Foundation previously agreed to look for opportunities to work with city government, corporate and nonprofit partners to strategically align their continued giving with OnePGH initiatives.