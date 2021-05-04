Battle of the Block Watches results in a cleaner South Side

Some of the more than 75 volunteers cleaning up in the "Battle of the Block Watches" on South Side. Volunteers removed over 100 bags of litter from between 10th and 30th street. For more information, turn to Page 4.

On Saturday, April 24, Representative Jessica Benham (D-Allegheny), partnered with the South Side Community Council's Block Watch team and Thick Bikes to host what may anecdotally be the largest clean-up in South Side Flats history.

With more than 75 participants spanning from 10th to 30th Street both north and south of East Carson Street and including "The Hollow," over 100 bags of litter were cleaned from the streets and picked up by the City of Pittsburgh DPW.

"I am so proud to represent this amazing group of neighbors, and similar groups throughout South Pittsburgh. Over the last four weeks, my office has hosted or participated in clean-up efforts in the Arlington Spray Park, Mt. Oliver, Carrick, and the South Side. When our communities work together, we create a beautiful South Pittsburgh," said Representative Benham.

Prizes were awarded to participants for the most trash collected, the most unique item, and youngest participants – Ellie, 18 months, and Mary, 3. With cooperative weather, volunteers were able to clean not only the streets running perpendicular to East Carson, but also cleared problem spots such as underneath the 18th Street train trestle and a large portion of "The Hollow."

As long-time South Side resident Evan Stoddard shared, "This is the cleanest I've seen (South Side) in 50 years!"