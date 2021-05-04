Allentown Senior Center celebrating with free plants

The Allentown Senior Citizens Center, Inc. will celebrate “Older Americans Month” in May with a gift for their participants. A small plant will be available for pick up on Mondays in May while supplies last from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The center remains closed but distributes Grab n Go meals on Mondays. All seniors receive a box with five frozen meals, five cheese sticks, five juice cups and five pieces of bread. The Grab n Go meals must be pre ordered the Wednesday prior.

Participants also play virtual Zoom Bingo every Tuesday. You can zoom in on any computer, tablet or cell phone. If you do not have access to any of these devices your house landline can also be used to phone in to the bingo games. Bingo cards can be purchased on Mondays only from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

For more information about these activities or to register for services call the center at 412-481-5484 between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. The Allentown Senior Citizens Center is at 631 E. Warrington Ave. in Allentown.