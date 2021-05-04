ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

GetGo Café + Market event will benefit the South Side Chamber of Commerce

 
May 4, 2021



GetGo Café + Market will host a fundraising event for the South Side Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday morning, May 11, at its South Side location at 3247 East Carson Street. As part of GetGo's commitment to support and engage with the communities it serves, GetGo will make a $2500 donation to the South Side Chamber of Commerce to support the rebuild efforts following the devastating February 8 fire that destroyed the historic building that housed their headquarters and the South Side Welcome Center.

For attendees and guests visiting the store between 9 a.m. and noon, GetGo will offer free fountain drinks with color changing cups and a prize wheel featuring GetGo branded items and treats. Also, multiple gift baskets that include gift cards, themed prizes, drinks, snacks and more will be raffled off. To encourage further support for the South Side Chamber of Commerce, there also will be a chamber membership signup opportunity.

GetGo and the South Side Chamber of Commerce are welcoming South Side businesses, residents, and friends to attend. The event is free, and no reservations are needed. For more information, contact the South Side Chamber of Commerce at info@southsidechamber.org or (412) 431-3360.

 

