Vaccine provider map shows vaccine clinic locations throughout the county

With vaccine becoming more plentiful in the county, residents now have the option of considering locations closer to their home or workplace to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

To make that process easier for the public, Allegheny County has worked with vaccine providers in the county to create a public map of active COVID-19 vaccination locations.

“We are trying to make it as easy as possible for as many people as possible to get vaccinated, and this map will aid those efforts,” said Dr. Debra Bogen, director of the Allegheny County Health Department. “Getting vaccinated means getting our lives back, it means spending time safely with loved ones and protecting yourself and others from this deadly virus. I urge everyone to use this map today and get vaccinated.”

The Vaccine Provider map at https://bit.ly/2QFE0Px contains information about pharmacies and ongoing vaccination sites, as well as temporary vaccination events for the public. Each location includes information about the type of vaccine available and how to register. More locations will be added on an ongoing basis.

The vaccine provider map is located on the county’s COVID Vaccine Information page, https://bit.ly/3tdsbx9. Users may also access it directly at http://alleghenycounty.us/vaccinemap.

If an organization will be holding an event, or if they have a clinic or location offering COVID-19 vaccines to be public, email VaccineDistribution@AlleghenyCounty.us for information on how to be added to this map.

According to data on the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard last week, 229,113 residents of the county have been partially vaccinated and 369,153 have been fully vaccinated. It’s estimated approximately 1,000,000 county residents are eligible for vaccination. The rates reflect that nearly 60 percent of residents are at least partially vaccinated, with many residents still needing to be vaccinated.

Appointments remain available at county vaccination clinics and may be made online at http://vax4.alleghenycounty.us or by calling 2-1-1 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily. The online registration site allows users to search by date for clinics – and then identify the best location for them.

In addition to the workday appointments at larger Points of Dispensing (PODs), smaller clinics may be offering evening and weekend hours as well as appointments during the workday.