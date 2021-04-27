State grant will benefit Esser Plaza

Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa (D-Allegheny) and Representative Jessica Benham (D-Allegheny) have announced the award of $129,392 for the renovation of Esser Plaza.

“Across the state, we are in the mend in many ways and this project is going to inspire the economic development our communities need right now,” said Senator Costa. “I was proud to advocate for it along with my colleague Representative Jessica Benham from the House.”

“Esser Plaza will be one of the most beautiful, functional gateways into South Side,” said Representative Benham. “Sandwiched between a heavily utilized public park and a high-volume Senior Center, this plaza will provide a lovely meeting space for residents of all ages. This grant funding helps support economic interests and neighborhood vitality in the South Side business district.”

The South Side Community Council will receive $129,392 as a grant from Act 13 to renovate Esser Plaza.

Act 13 grants come from the Marcellus Legacy Fund and can be used on initiatives that will include abandoned mine drainage abatement; abandoned well plugging; sewage treatment; greenways, trails and recreation; baseline water quality data; watershed restoration; and flood control.