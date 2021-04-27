Mt. Oliver Department reports from March

Highlights from the department reports for Mt. Oliver Borough from the December department reports for March 2021:

Code Enforcement

85 code violations were issued in March

There were 34 open cases from March and prior months.

$1,412.47 was collected in fines.

2 hearings took place in front of District Magistrate Richard King.

Rental Licenses

41 Rental Licenses were issued for 74 units.

0 Rental Applications were mailed out in March for units expiring April 30. No inspections occurred in April 2020 due to the Governor's Order.

Occupancy Permits

One Occupancy Permit was issued: 647 Margaret Street, Single-Family Residential.

Building/Zoning Permits

1 Building Permit was issued:

107 Penn Avenue: Interior renovations.

1 Zoning Permit was issued:

422 Ottillia Street: Replace existing chain link fence.

Miscellaneous

The Borough performed an emergency demolition on a dangerous, single-family vacant structure at 1610 Arlington Avenue.

Two Zoning violations are open and pending:

1752 Arlington: Section 407(3)(A): No fence or wall shall be erected, replaced, or altered unless an application has been made and a permit issued by the Zoning Officer; and, Section 407-3(D)(4): Fences located in the front yard are limited to 4' in height and may not be more than 50% solid.

205 Quincy: Section 407-3(D)(4): Fences located in the front yard are limited to 4' in height and may not be more than 50% solid.

Public Works

Routine facility maintenance at the Borough Building.

Emptied trash cans/spot swept 3x per week in the Business District.

Picked up tires, TVs and debris around the borough.

The Police Department is undergoing a refresh including new flooring and paint.

Road Maintenance

Responded to 31 PA 1 Calls during March.

Detailed according to the street detail schedule:

Weekly: Brownsville, Middle, Charles, Goldback, Hays (Margaret to Brownsville), Margaret (Brownsville to Hays), William, Bertha, and Anthony (Ormsby to Walter).

Every two weeks: Amanda, Arlington (Amanda to Brownsville), John, Locust, Stamm, Sherman, Walnut (Brownsville to Locust), Church (Anthony to Walter), Walter, Carl, Mary, and Louisa (Ormsby to Margaret).

Every three weeks: Moye, Koehler, Fremont, Frederick, Walnut (Locust to Frederick), Penn, St. John and School.

Patched pot holes on Hays, Ormsby, Church and Louisa.

Tree / Right of Way Maintenance

Removed fallen tree in 200 block of Locust Street.

Sanitary/Storm Sewer Maintenance

Performed four dye tests during March.

Cleaned inlets around the borough.

Continued to coordinate with property management agency and Allegheny County Health Department to abate an illicit discharge at 125 Margaret Street. Repairs are now complete.

Vehicles and Equipment

Washed dump beds to remove salt buildup: Serviced snow blowers and put away for season.

Serviced tractors and lawn equipment in preparation for use.

As of March 31, all vehicles are in service.