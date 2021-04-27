Get rewarded with this Allentown passport

Travelling out of the country might be difficult right now, but there's a different kind of passport, right here in Pittsburgh.

The Hilltop Alliance has launched a promotional campaign with that can match as much as every dollar spent in the E. Warrington Ave. business district. The Allentown Business District Passport features 21 local, participating businesses, including coffee shops, restaurants, hair salons and barber shops, clothing stores, a pharmacy, and retail shops.

Patrons who spend $5 or more at a participating business will receive a specialty hole punch on their passport at the participating business. Upon collecting punches from five different businesses, they may turn it in and receive a $25 gift card to select businesses in Allentown.

"This past year has been tough and unpredictable for everyone, so we hope to bring people out this spring by matching what they spend in our small business community," said Aaron Sukenik, executive director of the Hilltop Alliance. "It's a win-win. Businesses see new and more shoppers, and shoppers get more money to shop."

All cards must be returned to the deposit box inside Dollar Bank, 820 E. Warrington Ave., by June 30, 2021.

Support for this program is provided by the Hillman Foundation, PNC Bank and Dollar Bank.