Citiparks, Remake Learning and Allegheny County Library Association win state STEM grant

The City of Pittsburgh Department of Parks and Recreation, in partnership with the Remake Learning Network and Allegheny County Library Association, has been awarded a $500,000 PAsmart Grant to promote STEM programs for K-12 students.

Citiparks will use its portion of the funding, approximately $90,000, to support upgrades to its Rec2Tech program at up to three city recreation centers.

Governor Tom Wolf announced $10.8 million in PAsmart advancing grants that will be distributed to multiple partnerships across Pennsylvania to help support quality educational opportunities and experiences to K-12 students in computer science and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math).

The Remake Learning-Library Association-Citiparks grant of $499,044 was for its program “From Incubator to Launch: Co-Creating a CS Ecosystem.” The program, according to the state, “develops a computer science ecosystem, connecting out-of-school providers with school-based providers, and leveraging libraries, city parks, and out of school time to build learners’ skills and educator capacity in computer science.”

Rec2Tech provides tech classes for youth to bridge the digital divide by providing free STEM instruction at City recreation centers.

“This is a great opportunity to continue to build Rec2Tech as a regional leader in creating equitable access to high quality tech learning opportunities for youth,” said Kathryn Vargas, Citiparks assistant director, Community Recreation.

The city’s portion of the grant will pay for furniture upgrades, procurement of tech-related equipment and hardware, and tech-related infrastructure.