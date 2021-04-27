Zoning Board hearings for May 13

Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment Board meetings will be hosted on Zoom and streamed on YouTube Live on the Pittsburgh City Planning YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/user/planpghvideo.

Zone case 90/21 on Thursday, May 13 at 9:00 a.m. is the appeal of Robert Davis Jr., applicant, and L. Davis Investments LLC, owner, for 24 Grape Street, in the 30th Ward (Zoning District R1D-H).

Applicant requests use of structure as two-family dwelling.

Variances: 911.02: Use as two-family dwelling is not permitted in R1D zoning district.

Zone case 79/21 on Thursday, May 13 at 9:30 a.m. is the appeal of Ryan England, applicant, and Grace Realty of Pittsburgh LLC, owner, for 343 Grace Street, in the 19th Ward (Zoning District R1D-H).

Applicant requests use of two-story structure as two-unit dwelling.

Variances: 911.02: Use of two-unit dwelling is not permitted in the R1D zoning district.

Zone case 106/21 on Thursday, May 13 at 9:40 a.m. is the appeal of Holly F. Schutte, applicant, and Holly F. Schutte and Robert Winterer Baker, owners, for 447 Bingham Street, in the 19th Ward (Zoning District RM-M).

Applicant requests 6’ highfence installation in backyard.

Variances: 903.03.C.2/925.06.A.3: 25’ exterior side setback required, 5.6’ requested.