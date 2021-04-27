Historic review hearing for May 5

The Historic Review Commission of Pittsburgh has scheduled the following hearing in the East Carson Street Historic District for 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, following Internal Business beginning at 12:30 p.m.

1321-1327 E. Carson Street, Robert Mullin/Penrose Advisors, LLC, owner, and, Nick Miller/Next Architecture, applicant: Building renovations including window replacement and installation of security system.

A copy of all application materials can be found at: http://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/hrc-schedule.

Historic Review Commission is now meeting virtually. The meeting will be hosted on Zoom and streamed on YouTube Live on the Pittsburgh City Planning YouTube page. If you are not planning to testify, please watch the YouTube Live stream to allow those testifying to be able to join the meeting.

To join the Zoom meeting, click on the link below and you will be added as an attendee. This will allow you to watch the meeting, but will not allow you to speak until called upon to testify. To testify, please use the “raise hand” function to signify to the host that you would like to speak. You will be called on and given the opportunity to present at that time.

To join Zoom meeting, use this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88040687599

Or call in using the phone number +1 301 715 8592 with Webinar ID: 880 4068 7599

Agendas, presentations, and project information will be posted below by date for review and to accept public comment leading to the Board or Commission meeting. To provide public comment, you can:

Email testimony to historicreview@pittsburghpa.gov. Email testimony must be received by one business day before the meeting.

Send a letter to 200 Ross St., 4th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. Mailed testimony must be received by two business days before the meeting.

Join the virtual meeting and use raise hand function to request to speak.

Call into the meeting on your phone and press *9 to raise hand and be called on to speak.